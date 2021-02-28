Menu
Two people were taken to Ipswich Hospital after a rollover in the Lockyer Valley on Sunday morning.
News

Two people taken to hospital after rollover

Lachlan Mcivor
28th Feb 2021 9:43 AM
TWO people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a rollover in the Lockyer Valley this morning.

Paramedics were at the scene of the single-vehicle crash at Laidley North just before 8.30am on Sunday.

They transported two people in a stable condition to Ipswich Hospital from Old Laidley Forest Hill Rd.

In a separate crash in the valley, a woman was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition after colliding with a tree in Murphys Creek last night.

She suffered shoulder and foot injuries on McCormack Dr with paramedics treating her at 8.40pm on Saturday.

Ipswich Queensland Times

