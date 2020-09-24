Menu
Paramedics have taken two people to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash (File image).
News

Two people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident

Ali Kuchel
24th Sep 2020 7:11 AM
PARAMEDICS have taken two patients to hospital following a traffic accident overnight.

Emergency services were alerted to the scene at Lowood, at 8.55pm, Wednesday night.

Services responded to a two-vehicle crash on Glamorgan Vale Road.

One patient was taken to hospital with shoulder, abdominal and chest injuries.

A second was transported with neck pain.

Both were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

A third patient denied ambulance transport.

