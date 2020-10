Two people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Collingwood Park on Monday night.

Paramedics assess three people at the scene of the crash on Eagle St and Collingwood Dr in Collingwood Park at 9.45pm on Monday.

One was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital and another to Ipswich Hospital, while a third patient declined transport.