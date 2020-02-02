Menu
Two people shot dead at Florida funeral

2nd Feb 2020 8:00 AM

Gunfire has erupted at a funeral in Florida, killing a teenager and a man and leaving two other people wounded, police said.

Riviera Beach police said in a statement on Saturday that the shooting happened at the Victory City Church shortly after 2.30pm.

They said a 15-year-old boy and the man died at the scene. The wounded were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not released nor were the names of the victims.

No arrests were made and no further information was immediately available.

Riviera Beach is a suburb of West Palm Beach.

