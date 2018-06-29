Two people seriously injured in overnight crash
THREE people are with serious injuries and another with minor injuries following three separate traffic crashes overnight and early this morning.
Two people were hurt in a crash at Collingwood Park, another in a crash with a truck at Bundamba and a fourth person was injured in a single-vehicle crash at Glamorgan Vale this morning.
The first crash happened on Collingwood Dv and Old Ipswich Rd at Collingwood Park just before 6pm on Thursday.
A woman in her 30s sustained abdominal pain and was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
The second patient, a man in his 40s, sustained serious injuries and was taken in a serious condition to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.
A woman in her 20s was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries following a truck and car crash on the Warrego Hwy at Bundamba at 8.41pm.
The third crash happened on Wanora Rd at Glamorgan Vale just after 5am this morning.
A female patient was taken the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition with pelvic and chest injuries after a car collided with a tree.
A critical care paramedic was on board for transport.