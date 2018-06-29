Menu
Two people seriously injured in overnight crash

Emma Clarke
by
29th Jun 2018 7:37 AM

THREE people are with serious injuries and another with minor injuries following three separate traffic crashes overnight and early this morning.

Two people were hurt in a crash at Collingwood Park, another in a crash with a truck at Bundamba and a fourth person was injured in a single-vehicle crash at Glamorgan Vale this morning.

The first crash happened on Collingwood Dv and Old Ipswich Rd at Collingwood Park just before 6pm on Thursday.

A woman in her 30s sustained abdominal pain and was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The second patient, a man in his 40s, sustained serious injuries and was taken in a serious condition to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

A woman in her 20s was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries following a truck and car crash on the Warrego Hwy at Bundamba at 8.41pm.

The third crash happened on Wanora Rd at Glamorgan Vale just after 5am this morning.

A female patient was taken the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition with pelvic and chest injuries after a car collided with a tree.

A critical care paramedic was on board for transport.

bundamba collingwood park glamorgan vale qas qps traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

