Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Rescued swimmers die in hospital

by Sophie Chirgwin
27th Dec 2018 2:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN and child who were pulled unconscious from a pool north of Brisbane last week have died in hospital.

The 31-year-old woman and 11-year-old boy were Chinese nationals and had been fighting for their lives in separate hospitals following the incident on Thursday, December 20.

The pair were found unconscious at The Grange residential complex pool at Brendale, north of Brisbane.

It is unclear what day the woman and child passed away in hospital.

David Perkins pulled the pair of Chinese nationals from the pool and performed CPR. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning
David Perkins pulled the pair of Chinese nationals from the pool and performed CPR. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning

Two men who were first on the scene had been praised by paramedics for their quick actions after rescuing the pair from the pool and performing CPR.

Nine QAS units, including intensive care paramedics, responded to the incident.

Police are preparing a report for the Coroner.

More Stories

brendale drowning editors picks

Top Stories

    Shoppers hit Ipswich centres in search of a bargain

    premium_icon Shoppers hit Ipswich centres in search of a bargain

    Community The QT visited Riverlink Shopping Centre to catch-up with shoppers navigating the packed centre in search of the lowest prices.

    • 27th Dec 2018 2:50 PM
    Bruce Hwy a 'carpark' from Brisbane to Coast

    Bruce Hwy a 'carpark' from Brisbane to Coast

    News Drivers experiencing lengthy delays

    'Vigilante' dad beats daughter's friend with bat

    premium_icon 'Vigilante' dad beats daughter's friend with bat

    Crime He accused the 21-year-old of inappropriate behaviour towards her

    Fighting Mal renews vows on big day

    premium_icon Fighting Mal renews vows on big day

    People and Places Proud Ipswich family surprises mum

    Local Partners