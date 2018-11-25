Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two people injured in snake bite incidents

Emma Clarke
by
25th Nov 2018 4:23 PM

A SECOND person has been taken to hospital following two separate snake bite incidents near Ipswich this weekend.

The snake bites were reported at Mount Tarampa this afternoon and at Warrill View on Saturday.

Paramedics were called to a Daisy Rd home at Mount Tarampa just before 3pm following reports a 'brown coloured snake' had bitten a person.

They were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with a foot injury.

It comes after a person was hospitalised following a snake bite at Warrill View on Saturday.

Paramedics were called to a private residence on Rosewood Warrill View Rd at 10.35am.

One person was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with a foot wound.

More Stories

ipswich hospital mount tarampa qas snake bite warrill view
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Big development behind old suburb's property price spike

    premium_icon Big development behind old suburb's property price spike

    Property DESPITE numerous new developments across the city, it is one of Ipswich's oldest suburbs that is showing new growth.

    How heroic nurse stopped hospital shooting

    premium_icon How heroic nurse stopped hospital shooting

    Crime A nurse has been credited with stopping a potential shooting

    School buildings damaged in fire

    premium_icon School buildings damaged in fire

    News It's the third fire at the school in recent years

    • 25th Nov 2018 9:31 PM
    A-League debutant Dylan shares in historic Ipswich match

    premium_icon A-League debutant Dylan shares in historic Ipswich match

    News Rising talent reflects on magic night at city's first Y-League game

    Local Partners