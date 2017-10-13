30°
Two people injured in seperate crashes overnight

TWO people are recovering in hospital following two separate crashes at Plainland and Raceview overnight.

A car rolled on the Warrego Hwy and Plainland just after 8.30pm.

A critical care paramedic treated the male driver for  head and abdominal injuries and he was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition, with the critical care paramedic on board.

Emergency services were also called to the intersection of Raceview and Edward Sts at 11.45pm after a car crashed into a power pole.

A man was taken to Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries.

plainland qfes qps raceview

