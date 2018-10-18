Two people involved in peak hour crash

UPDATE: NOBODY needed to be taken to hospital following an earlier crash at Carole Park.

Two people were treated on scene following the two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services have cleared the scene.

INITIAL: PARAMEDICS are assessing two people at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Carole Park.

The crash happened on Johnson Rd and Cobalt St at about 8am.

Police, paramedics and fire services are still on scene and working to clear the debris.

Two people are receiving medical treatment on scene.

#CarolePark - paramedics are at a road traffic crash on Johnson Road and Cobalt Street. One person is being assessed currently. Unknown if there are any further people requiring QAS assistance. pic.twitter.com/cE3nxFMd68 — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) October 17, 2018

It comes after emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash in which a car rolled at Carole Park just after midnight today.

The car was on the roof when authorities arrive on scene.

The crash happened on the intersection of Formation St and Mica St.