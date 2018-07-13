Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two people injured in overnight crash on highway

Emma Clarke
by
13th Jul 2018 5:52 AM

TWO people were taken to hospital following a crash on the Brisbane Valley Hwy overnight.

Emergency services were called to the highway at Ironbark just after 7pm following reports of a two-vehicle crash. 

One patient was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital and the other to the Royal Brisbane and Womens Hospital. 

They were both in stable conditions. 

 

Related Items

brisbane valley hwy pa hospital qas traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Minister explains council's 'deep, dark problems'

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Minister explains council's 'deep, dark problems'

    Council News Stirling Hinchliffe reveals what forced his hand and why the council's Supreme Court challenge 'reeks of a situation about survival.'

    Driver to challenge 'callous disregard' in hit and run case

    premium_icon Driver to challenge 'callous disregard' in hit and run case

    Crime Driver accused of crashing into biker and leaving the accident scene

    Meat pies and ice coffee please!

    premium_icon Meat pies and ice coffee please!

    Softball and Baseball Campbell's not-so secret recipe for home run success.

    Concrete thrown at mum and baby on highway

    premium_icon Concrete thrown at mum and baby on highway

    Crime Looking up at an overpass might have saved this woman's life.

    Local Partners