Two people injured in overnight crash on highway
TWO people were taken to hospital following a crash on the Brisbane Valley Hwy overnight.
Emergency services were called to the highway at Ironbark just after 7pm following reports of a two-vehicle crash.
One patient was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital and the other to the Royal Brisbane and Womens Hospital.
They were both in stable conditions.
