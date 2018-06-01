Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two people injured in late-night rollover

Emma Clarke
by
1st Jun 2018 5:38 AM

TWO people have been taken to hospital overnight following a car roll-over at Gatton.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Tenthill Creek Rd just after 10pm.

Three people were treated on scene.

Two people were taken to Toowoomba Hospital in stable conditions and with minor injuries. 

gatton qas qps roll-over toowoomba hospital traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Council plans rate rise in this month's budget

    premium_icon Council plans rate rise in this month's budget

    Council News How much extra cash residents will pay the Ipswich City Council each year when rates rise.

    We're not done yet: CCC reveals more charges are to come

    premium_icon We're not done yet: CCC reveals more charges are to come

    Council News The QT understands memorabilia items are still being investigated

    Vacant house a crime scene after destroyed in fire

    Vacant house a crime scene after destroyed in fire

    News Third similar incident of house fires in Ipswich since the weekend

    • 1st Jun 2018 7:12 AM

    Local Partners