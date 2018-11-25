Menu
Two people injured following highway cow collision

Emma Clarke
by
25th Nov 2018 10:00 AM

A MAN and a woman were taken to hospital with multiple lacerations after their car hit a cow on the Cunningham Hwy early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash at Yamanto just before 4am.

A woman and a man, both in their 20s, were taken to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions.

It comes after a person was injured when their car crashed into a power pole at Collingwood Park on Saturday afternoon.

The single-vehicle crash happened on the intersection of Collingwood and Cooper Dv just before 2.30pm.

Paramedics took one person to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Earlier in the day on Saturday, a person was hospitalised following a snake bite at Warrill View.

Paramedics were called to a private residence on Rosewood Warrill View Rd at 10.35am.

One person was taken to Ipswich Hospital in stable condition with a food wound.

