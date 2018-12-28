Truckie fighting for life did everything 'the proper way'

The forensic crash unit is investigating the crash.

A YOUNG truck driver whose son was killed in a horror highway crash near Toowoomba is a respected trucker who did everything "the proper way".

Ben Pringle, 31, was behind the wheel of the CB Metcalf Transport truck that tragically crashed into another truck, overturned and caught fire.

Mr Pringle's seven-year-old son was killed in the crash and Mr Pringle taken to Toowoomba Hospital where he is in a serious condition with head injuries and burns.

CB Metcalf Transport owner Chris Metcalf told The Courier-Mail Mr Pringle had only been working for the company for about two months.

"He's done everything the proper way. It's just a total freak accident," he said.

"Ben is still in hospital with a broken leg and lacerations.

"Personally, I don't know how you would get over something like this."

A firefighter at the scene of a fatal truck crash on the Gore Highway west of Toowoomba. Picture: Nine News Queensland

Police are conducting forensic investigations into the shocking crash that happened about 5pm yesterday on the Gore Highway west of Toowoomba.

Inspector Graeme Paine said today initial investigations suggest both trucks were headed south when the truck in front, driven by a 62-year-old man, attempted to turn into a side street.

The second truck is believed to have then hit the turning vehicle.

Police said the 31-year-old driver of the second truck is currently in a serious condition with head injuries and burns in Toowoomba Hospital, while the 62-year-old driver of the first truck is in a critical but stable condition at Princess Alexandra Hospital where he has received surgery for some of his injuries.

Police said Mr Pringle and the seven-year-old are from Helidon in the Lockyer Valley.

Road fatalities in the area have also increased, Insp Paine confirmed today, from 15 last year to 17 this year.

In 2015 there were 13 road fatalities.

Inspector Paine said the investigation would take into account all aspects of the road.

"It's a tragic situation all round. Those people on scene initially did all they could."

Police said earlier today a number of witnesses were on the scene at the time of the crash and are urging anyone with information to contact Dalby police or Policelink.