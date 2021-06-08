Two people hurt in multi-vehicle crash

Two people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries following a two-vehicle collision at Gatton.

The incident was reported at the corner of Cochrane Street and Railway Street about 8.40am on Sunday.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said both patients were assessed by paramedics at the scene.

They each reportedly sustained minor lacerations as a result of the crash.

One patient was taken to Gatton Hospital and the other to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.