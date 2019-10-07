Menu
VERTICAL RESCUE: Two people fell at Kondalilla falls this afternoon. Photo: File
Two people fall 30m at popular tourism hot spot

Felicity Ripper
7th Oct 2019 4:26 PM
UPDATE 4.45pm:

CREWS are working to free two people stranded on a cliff face after falling 30m at Kondalilla Falls.

A woman in her 20s was rescued from the scene by Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews. 

A male in his 30s is remarkably walking and QFES will work to remove him as well. 

Both suffered only minor injuries. 

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said due to the rough terrain at the location a rescue helicopter was unable to assist. 

BREAKING:

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed a woman in her 20s and a male in his 30s suffered only minor injuries in the fall at 3pm.

It is believed they fell from a point close to the falls at the tourism hot spot.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are working to reach the pair in a "vertical rescue job".

