Two people airlifted to hospital after serious crash

A MAN has sustained serious injuries after a vehicle and motorcycle crash south of Ipswich today.

At 12.01pm, paramedics with the assistants of two rescue helicopters attended the crash at Coochin on the Boonah Rathdowney Road.

QAS treated six patients in total.

A male in his 40s was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with substantial chest and pelvic injuries.

He is in serious condition.

A second patient in their teens was transported in a stable condition to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

Four other patients were transported to the Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition for observation.