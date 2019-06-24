Two patients hospitalised after single vehicle crash
TWO patients were transported to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions following a single-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway, Hatton Vale at 11.30pm last night.
TWO patients were transported to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions following a single-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway, Hatton Vale at 11.30pm last night.
News Drink and drug driving defendants before Ipswich Magistrates Court
Council News Semi-rural areas will retain their characteristics.
Council News Two intersections are set to receive funding.
Property Ipswich among top five affordable places to buy in Queensland.