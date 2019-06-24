Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ambulance services attended the crash on the Warrego Highway.
Ambulance services attended the crash on the Warrego Highway. Bev Lacey
News

Two patients hospitalised after single vehicle crash

Navarone Farrell
by
24th Jun 2019 7:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO patients were transported to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions following a single-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway, Hatton Vale at 11.30pm last night.

More Stories

Show More
accident crash warrego highway
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Facing music for drink and drug driving

    premium_icon Facing music for drink and drug driving

    News Drink and drug driving defendants before Ipswich Magistrates Court

    • 24th Jun 2019 8:44 AM
    Housing diversity a feature of council's early plan

    premium_icon Housing diversity a feature of council's early plan

    Council News Semi-rural areas will retain their characteristics.

    • 24th Jun 2019 8:30 AM
    Road upgrades a major focus in council's 2019-20 budget

    premium_icon Road upgrades a major focus in council's 2019-20 budget

    Council News Two intersections are set to receive funding.

    • 24th Jun 2019 8:00 AM
    Market forces create a perfect storm for buyers and sellers

    premium_icon Market forces create a perfect storm for buyers and sellers

    Property Ipswich among top five affordable places to buy in Queensland.

    • 24th Jun 2019 7:30 AM