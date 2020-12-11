Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service. Picture: Heidi Petith
Two patients hospitalised after separate crashes

Ebony Graveur
ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
11th Dec 2020 3:45 PM
TWO patients have been rushed to hospital after they were involved in separate crashes.

A motorcyclist whose bike crash at the corner of Wildey Street and Butler St at 1.42pm has been hospitalised and another patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital after they were involved in a crash at Peak Crossing.

The second patient’s vehicle crashed about 12.10pm on Warrill View Peak Crossing Road.

Both patients were in stable conditions when they were taken to hospital.

