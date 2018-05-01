Two options to fix Centenary Hwy/ Logan Mwy congestion

A map showing where traffic backs up on the Centenary Hwy during the morning commute to Brisbane City.

CONGESTION heading north from Springfield into Brisbane City could be addressed with a new interchange.

After the QT originally asked what was being done to address a bottle neck heading north to Brisbane City on the Centenary Hwy last week, a Transport and Main Roads spokesperson provided little information.

But after requests for more clarification, today they have replied and included information about a study recently completed providing options to relieve congestion at the Centenary/Logan Mwy interchange.

Those options will be dependent on funding but include a short-term proposal to ease congestion, which has not been detailed, or building a new interchange to address future requirements from all directions.

State Member for Jordan Charis Mullen has pushed for an upgrade since being elected.

"I spoke with the Minister for Transport and Main Roads very soon after I was elected to find a solution to the Centenary Hwy/ Logan Mwy Interchange which is a major cause of traffic gridlock and frustration," Ms Mullen said.

"As a result, we have very recently completed a planning study into the Centenary/Logan Motorway Interchange which identifies options to relieve congestion and improve safety at this major interchange.

"I know that we are also seeing increased peak-time congestion on the southbound off ramps on the Centenary Hwy and Springfield Central and Springfield Lakes.

"As a result, I'm pleased to advise the Queensland Government intends to develop a Master Plan for the Centenary Hwy (Logan Motorway to Yamanto), which will look at improvements to these ramps and associated intersections."

Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce President Neil Coupland said the government needed to act now.

"I don't know why they waste their time. Just do it," he said.

Mr Coupland said there was a huge bottle neck with cars bumper to bumper heading into Brisbane each morning, where the Centenary Hwy goes into one lane and traffic branches off to the Logan Mwy and Ipswich Mwy.

Then there are "massive" bottle necks when those commuters head home in the afternoons as off-ramps into Springfield are just not long enough.

"They're not long enough for the volume of traffic. You've only got to come out and see it's a disaster."

A map showing the areas where Springfield off-ramps become congested in the afternoons.

Mr Coupland said some commuters, depending when they leave for work in Brisbane, can spend anywhere from 45 to 90 minutes in the car.

"I just watch it and go how do people put up with it day in and day out."

And with construction yet to start on a multi-level car park near Springfield Central Train Station there simply is not enough parking to catch the train.

"There's not enough parks for people using public transport now, I think the road needs to be fixed. Not all of them are going to the city either."

Mr Coupland said an extra lane under the railway line was needed on the way to Brisbane.

He has also suggested the Centenary needs to lead into the back of Redbank Plains to take the pressure off traffic coming into Springfield on Augusta Parkway.

And said if the railway was extended to Redbank that parking pressures at the station would be eased.

"They're all long term projects needed today let alone tomorrow.

"We just need some action on getting these things moved forward."

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said the department understood there were issues.

"We understand the issues raised by the Chamber of Commerce and are aware of the congestion at peak periods at the Centenary Hwy southbound off ramps to Springfield Central and Springfield Lakes," the spokersperson said.

"We are continuing to look at improvements to the ramps and associated intersections along the Centenary Hwy (Logan Motorway to Yamanto).

"Any options identified would need to compete for funding against other state-wide priority projects.

"We have also started a planning study and business case for the Centenary Hwy (Toowong to Ipswich Motorway) to improve passenger and active transport, as well as improve traffic flow which will be completed in mid-2019."

The QT has asked the department for more detail on the proposed solutions.