Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The horrific scene Kingsgrove Road last night. Picture: TNV
The horrific scene Kingsgrove Road last night. Picture: TNV
News

Two on motor scooter die in horrific crash

29th Jan 2019 7:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two men have been killed after a crash involving a scooter, a bus and a car in Kingsgrove last night.

The scooter driver, 32, was travelling south on Kingsgrove Rd at 8.20pm with a male passenger before stopping and waiting to turn into Vivienne St.

A bus was also travelling south when the scooter and a car heading north collided killing both men on the scooter.

The scooter driver was travelling south on Kingsgrove Rd with a male passenger. Picture: TNV
The scooter driver was travelling south on Kingsgrove Rd with a male passenger. Picture: TNV
The rider and his passenger suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. Picture: TNV
The rider and his passenger suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. Picture: TNV

 

 

The driver of the bus and the car were both taken to hospital for mandatory tests. Picture: TNV
The driver of the bus and the car were both taken to hospital for mandatory tests. Picture: TNV

 

Police are investigating whether the bus hit the two men on the scooter from behind, forcing them into the path of the oncoming car..

The driver of the bus and the car were both taken to hospital for mandatory tests and were uninjured.

Officers from St George Police Area Command, together with officers from Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit have attended the scene and have commenced inquiries.

More Stories

crash motor scooter

Top Stories

    Couple lose $200k in dream home build as G.J collapses

    premium_icon Couple lose $200k in dream home build as G.J collapses

    News The franchisee requested thousands of dollars more in pre-payment just weeks before going bust.

    Left-field plan to dump rubbish and build 'tranquil parks'

    premium_icon Left-field plan to dump rubbish and build 'tranquil parks'

    Environment Ipswich would be free from smelly landfill under the wacky proposal

    Fatal crash drug driver found with 30,000 child porn pics

    premium_icon Fatal crash drug driver found with 30,000 child porn pics

    Crime The majority of the images were classified as Category 1

    New name, same old offending

    premium_icon New name, same old offending

    Crime 'Horrific' traffic record catches up with driver