Two officers taken to hospital after fire lit in prison

Two prison officers at the Borallon Training and Correctional Centre were taken to hospital on Wednesday night.

PRISONERS under lockdown in a prison just north of Ipswich lit a fire and broke cell windows last night with increased restrictions clearly taking a toll.

Four cells were damaged at the Borallon Training and Correctional Centre on Wednesday night about 9pm.

The facility, just ten minutes from Fernvale, is under stage 4 restrictions in response to a cluster of COVID-19 cases from the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre and the Queensland Corrective Services Academy in Wacol.

Borallon Training and Correctional Centre from the air.

It means “prisoner movement” has been suspended.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman said windows in cells were smashed and a small fire was lit outside one of the cells during the incident on Wednesday night.

“(The fire) was quickly extinguished by officers,” he said.

“Two officers were taken to hospital overnight due to a suspected reaction to the chemicals in a fire extinguisher.

“Both were assessed and released from hospital.

“QCS management have praised the officers for their swift and professional response.

“QCS are committed to hold prisoners accountable for their behaviour and any damage they may cause while in custody.”

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one fire crew arrived at the facility at 9.30pm but the fire had already been extinguished.

