Prisoners who absconded from Townsville Correctional Centre's low security prison farm (from left) Anthony James Parkinson, Alex Leroy Ryan and Ethan Joseph Arona Kerr.
Crime

Two of three Townsville prison farm escapees caught

by MADURA MCCORMACK
10th Jan 2020 12:50 PM
TWO of the three men who ran away from Townsville's low-security prison farm have been arrested, police have confirmed.

Three prisoners at Townsville Correction Centre's low-security prison farm; Alex Leroy Ryan, 28, Ethan Joseph Arona Kerr, 18, and Anthony James Parkinson, 22, were flagged as escapees after failing to turn up for a roll call on Sunday evening.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed two men had been taken into custody on Thursday.

28-year-old Ryan was arrested in Kirwan while it is understood 18-year-old Kerr handed himself in to police about 9.30pm last night.

22-year-old Parkinson was yet to be accounted for.

