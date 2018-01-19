GoPro rapists: ‘One by one we’ll all get a f***’

Two of three GoPro rapists sentenced to nine and seven years’ jail respectively

TWO of the three men who raped an intellectually disabled girl and filmed the attack on a GoPro camera have been sentenced to a minimum of nine and seven years' jail respectively.

Today's sentencing comes after the 16-year-old girl was repeatedly sexually assaulted at a house party at St Clair, in Western Sydney in May 2015.

During the NSW District Court trial this year, the jury watched horrific footage of the attack where the men can be heard yelling derogatory remarks such as, "One by one we will all get a f***."; "Are you ready for the next one?;" and "put it in you s*** c***."

The gang rape was inadvertently discovered when police arrested the owner of the GoPro for vandalism offences.

Police viewed the revolting footage - which showed the girl being repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted over a 16 minute and 52 second period.

During the attack, the men spoke in pig Latin and her bottom was slapped.

Police then tracked down the girl who did not know she had been sexually assaulted and she later told police she had drunk a spiked beer at the party and passed out.

Today Judge Sharron Norton has sentenced two of the three men in the NSW District Court after a jury found them all guilty of several offences in August last year.

Father Kurt Stevenson, 27, was sentenced to a maximum of 13 years and minimum of nine years' jail for six counts of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent.

Judge Norton sentenced another father - Andrew Waters - to a total of 11 years imprisonment but he will be eligible for parole in seven years and eight months.

The last rapist to be sentenced late this afternoon is Tristan Carlyle Watson.

In her closing address to the jury last year, Crown Prosecutor Sharon Harris said the girl was too drunk to consent to sex.

"(In the footage) she is flopping, slow or sleeping, Kurt Stevenson has to direct her take her clothes off, to move or sit up," Ms Harris said.

Ms Harris summed up the evidence provided by Professor Susan Hayes who determined the girl had a mild intellectual disability with an IQ of around 60 when the average person has an IQ of 100.

"She was a vulnerable young lady without the coping skills to protect herself," she said.

The court heard she was invited to the party by Carlyle Watson who she had met over Facebook a few days earlier.

The man who filmed the gang rape - Ayden Devereux- was sentenced last year to a minimum of five years' jail.

A boy known as ML, who cannot be identified because he was a minor at the time, was sentenced in June last year a maximum of to five-and-a-half years in jail but will be eligible for parole after three.

Frank Kordis, who owned the GoPro and hosted the party, was given a $3000 fine and a two-year good behaviour bond after he pleaded guilty to concealing a serious offence.