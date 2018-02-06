Menu
Dubois, O’Dempsey appeals scheduled

Vicki and Leanne McCulkin and their mother Barbara disappeared from their Brisbane home in 1974.
by Melanie Petrinec

TWO of the most notorious accused killers to face trial in Queensland over the past 18 months will have their appeals heard in the first half of this year.

Garry Dubois was found guilty in November 2016 of the 1974 murders of Brisbane sisters Vicki and Leanne McCulkin and the manslaughter of their mother, Barbara.

He had always protested his innocence and appealed almost immediately afterwards, but the hearing was delayed for his co-accused Vincent O'Dempsey to face trial last May.

Vincent O’Dempsey faced trial last May over the murder of Vicki, Leanne and Barbara McCulkin. File picture
This morning, Court of Appeal President Walter Sofronoff said he would set down the appeal for either June 21 or June 22.

The court was told it would run for up to a day.

President Sofronoff also set down an appeal date for Brenden Bennetts, who was found guilty last year of the brutal murder of Gatton teenager Jayde Kendall in 2015.

The appeal was scheduled for April 17.

Bennetts pleaded guilty to manslaughter when his trial began, but the Crown rejected it.

