Two NSW cases as Delta strain ‘a near and present danger’

NSW has recorded two new cases in the 24 hours since 8pm last night, as concern grows over the speed the Delta variant of the virus has been transmitted.

There are now six cases linked to the emerging Bondi cluster, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard confirmed.

NSW Health had been notified overnight of a new locally acquired case that will be included in tomorrow's numbers.

Of the locally acquired cases to 8pm last night:

• One case was announced yesterday - a man in his 50s who lives in the eastern suburbs and attended the Westfield Bondi Junction Myer store.

• The second case is a woman in her 40s from the eastern suburbs who attended a number of venues in Westfield Bondi Junction.

A new case, reported overnight, is a man in his 30s who lives in Sydney. He attended Westfield Bondi Junction.

The Bondi Covid-19 drive-through testing clinic on Friday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Swift

Mr Hazzard said the speed of the transmission between cases identified including the man in his 50s at Westfield Bondi, showed the Delta variant was a "clear and present danger'.

"The gentleman who became infectious, the gentleman in his 50s, was no more than seconds in the near vicinity of the limousine driver in the original case," Mr Hazzard said.

"Looking at it, it would appear he was somewhere in the range of between ten and possibly 50-60cm away in a passing situation.

"Each had stood not far away from each other for a very short period of time and then it would appear that one of them possibly moved through the airspace that the other one had occupied.

"That is becoming a fairly accepted situation now that this is the type of crossover event that can occur. It is fair to say that this delta virus would appear to be a near and present danger to anybody who is in the vicinity."

A Covid-19 cluster linked to Westfield Bondi Junction has grown to six Picture: Toby Zerna

Four new overseas-acquired cases were recorded in the same period, bringing the total number of cases in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 5,448.

The state recorded 26,631 tests in the 24 hours until 8pm last night.

NSW Health is asking those who visited Westfield Bondi Junction (including the car park) at the following times to get a COVID-19 test, even if they do not have any symptoms.

- Westfield Bondi Junction: Saturday 12 June, 11am - 12pm

- Westfield Bondi Junction: Sunday 13 June, 1pm- 2pm and 4pm- 4.30pm

EXPERTS TRACK DELTA'S PATH

Health authorities are using a picture of the infectious limousine driver given to police to track CCTV of the man's movements.

Chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said on Friday the man, who is being investigated by police for potential Covid breaches, was co-operating with the authorities.

"We are reviewing CCTV footage and can I thank the gentleman, the limousine driver, who has allowed us to have a picture of him that ­facilitates our investigation," she said.

Cars queuing as people wait to be tested by medical staff working at the Bondi Drive Through Covid Testing Centre on Friday. Picture: NCA NewsWire

The CCTV footage has shown the driver did not have close face-to-face contact with the 70-year-old woman he infected at a Vaucluse cafe - instead they had only "fleeting" contact in an outdoor setting.

Police have interviewed the driver but are yet to provide any answers as to how many days he worked before getting tested on Tuesday.

On Friday, Health Minister Brad Hazzard did admit the system wasn't perfect but stopped short of announcing any further crackdowns on airport drivers.

"Is it possible to absolutely guarantee that nothing can go wrong? Of course not," he said.

MASKS BACK ON PUBLIC TRANSPORT

Masks are now compulsory on public transport for Greater Sydney and the Blue Mountains, but not in Wollongong and on the Central Coast.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has recommended people wear masks in indoor venues in Greater Sydney, especially in the eastern suburbs - however this is not compulsory.

Yesterday, Ms Berejiklian had differing advice on big events, telling eastern suburbs residents to reconsider large gatherings but stressing Sydneysiders shouldn't cancel tickets to any large events.

"If you are planning on going to an organised event, those events should proceed," Ms Berejiklian said.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian is encouraging people to wear masks at indoor venues. Picture: NCA NewsWire/David Swift

COMMUTERS ADAPT TO NEW OUTBREAK

Mandated masks The move has not fazed Lily Leighton, 22, who was one of the many changing their ­behaviour to fight the virus.

"I think it's wise to, because everything changes so fast, one minute everything's normal and the next there's an outbreak," she said.

"It's important for everyone to do as much as they can."

Lily Leighton wears her mask while catching a train. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

Ms Leighton is just one of the millions of us making mask wearing, hand sanitising and social distancing a daily ritual - and she's frustrated to see the limousine driver potentially broke the rules.

"When you've got ­people who break the rules and ruin it for everyone else it's very frustrating," she said.

Ms Berejiklian said on Friday she was happy to see the strong response of Sydneysiders to the fresh cases and praised the flexibility of the NSW population.

"We don't want people panicking but at the same time we want everybody to be on high alert, we want everybody to appreciate if all of us do the right thing we will be able to get through the next few days without imposing extra requirements on our population."

Originally published as Two NSW cases, Delta strain 'a near and present danger'