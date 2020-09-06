Menu
A nurse is seen working at a COVID-19 testing clinic at Ipswich Hospital on August 24, 2020. (Photo by Glenn Hunt/Getty Images)
News

Two new virus cases, 222 Ipswich Hospital staff in quarantine

Paige Ashby
6th Sep 2020 12:04 PM
TWO new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Queensland overnight, both with links to the Ipswich region.

One of those has been identified as a 32-year-old nurse from the Ipswich Hospital who was providing care to a positive COVID-19 patient.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles said the nurse is one of four Ipswich Hospital staff members to test positive to the virus.

As a result of contact tracing of those cases, 222 Ipswich Hospital staff members are now in quarantine.

Mr Miles said quarantine of staff has had an inevitable impact on rostering at the hospital and a number of appointments will be rescheduled.

The other case is a sibling of a Staines Memorial College student who had also tested positive last week.

Ipswich Queensland Times

