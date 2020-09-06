Two new virus cases, 222 hospital staff in quarantine

A nurse is seen working at a COVID-19 testing clinic at Ipswich Hospital on August 24, 2020. (Photo by Glenn Hunt/Getty Images)

TWO new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Queensland overnight, both with links to the Ipswich region.

One of those has been identified as a 32-year-old nurse from the Ipswich Hospital who was providing care to a positive COVID-19 patient.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles said the nurse is one of four Ipswich Hospital staff members to test positive to the virus.

As a result of contact tracing of those cases, 222 Ipswich Hospital staff members are now in quarantine.

It’s understood the nurse has also been in contact with staff in the hospital’s paediatric wards.

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said the nurse’s health and safety precautions had “been excellent”.

She said as a result of more than 200 staff being sent into quarantine, there would be some changes to hospital appointments.

“People don’t need to do anything,” she said.

“If there’s a change to their care that’s needed, they need to be referred to another facility for an operation for instance, they will get a phone call.

“People don’t need to worry. If they haven’t received any phone calls, they should just progress with whatever care they were needing.

“Anyone who needs emergency care, the Ipswich Hospital is fully open for emergency care and no one should delay that.”

The other case is a sibling of a Staines Memorial College student who had also tested positive last week.

The college announced last weekend it would close for up to 14 days to allow for cleaning and testing protocols to be completed.

It’s been 221 days since the coronavirus outbreak began in Queensland.