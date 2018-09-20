Two new schools for Ipswich as population booms

WITH expectations of a population surge, the Catholic Archdiocese of Brisbane has a pipeline of eight new schools to be opened over the next five years in southeast Queensland's booming growth corridors.

Two of the eight new schools will be in the Ipswich region, with one at Redbank Plains and one at Plainland.

Through its Brisbane Catholic Education arm the church has so far this year spent about $28 million buying sites in Narangba to the north and Flagstone City to the south to cater for young families moving into the new housing estates.

Brisbane Catholic Education communications manager John Phelan said the church targeted high growth areas for new prep to Year 12, primary and secondary coeducation schools.

"Our team is constantly looking for suitable land in areas that are experiencing rapid population increases, particularly around Brisbane and the Gold Coast," he said.

"We estimate that when they are at full capacity these new eight schools that will open in the next five years will cater for between 9000 and 10,000 students."

As part of the rollout, two schools will be opened in Bli Bli and Coomera, a primary school in Redbank Plains will open in 2020; secondary schools will open in Plainland and Yarrabilba in 2021; a prep to Year 12 school in Narangba and a secondary school in Fitzgibbon in 2022; and a prep to Year 12 school will open at Flagstone.

Ray White Special Projects Andrew Burke and Matthew Fritzsche struck the latest two deals with the church paying $17,180,590 for a six-lot 18.98ha parcel on Callaghan and Morgan roads in Narangba.

The church also picked up a 12ha site at the Peet Limited $6.7 billion Flagstone City for an undisclosed sum.

Catholic Education - one of the biggest providers in Australia - currently operates about 300 schools across Queensland catering for more than 70,000 students.