Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two new rockets fired near US Embassy

by Gavin Fernando
9th Jan 2020 9:18 AM

TWO new rockets have been fired into the Green Zone in Baghdad.

The Green Zone is where several diplomatic countries host their embassies and foreign missions.

Sirens went off at the US embassy which suggest the rockets came down near the building, Sky News reported.

The Iraqi military said there were no casualties from the rockets.

"Two Katyusha rockets fall inside the Green Zone without causing casualties. Details to follow," the military said.

Two loud blasts followed by sirens had been heard in Baghdad, witnesses said. There has been no immediate claim of responsibility.

The attack came nearly 24 hours after Tehran launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing American and other coalition forces in retaliation for the US killing top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Just before midnight, AFP's correspondents in Baghdad heard two loud blasts followed by the wailing security sirens of the Green Zone.

 

More Stories

Show More
baghdad donald trump editors picks green zone iran iranian missile iraq missiles

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        National service cut honeymooners short

        premium_icon National service cut honeymooners short

        News Ipswich couple Graham and Dulcie Hawkins recently celebrated an amazing 50 years of marriage at Brothers Leagues Club.

        • 9th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
        Kids spending 2.5 hours on screens each day

        Kids spending 2.5 hours on screens each day

        Health Ipswich kids are spending more than double the amount of time indoors and on...

        • 9th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
        IN COURT: Full names of 129 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 129 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

        Whistleblowers allege theft, fraud, racism in council

        premium_icon Whistleblowers allege theft, fraud, racism in council

        News Interim administrator Greg Chemello's final report details complaints and how the...