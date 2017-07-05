Two new retailers for Springfield

Greater Realty have just announced that a new Apple store and Raw Energy store are coming to Springfield.

AN AUTHORISED Apple re-seller and a popular food retailer have been confirmed for Springfield.

In a post on the Greater Realty Facebook page earlier today, the real estate agency confirmed they have secured IT specialists eStorm and health food store Raw Energy for the Greater Springfield region.

Announcing their move into commercial and retail leasing and sales, Raw Energy and eStorm are two of the first stores confirmed for the agency, with Raw Energy to open in the old Zambrero space inside the GE Building and eStorm to open on the ground floor of Springfield Towers.

Reaction to the Facebook post were overwhelmingly positive, with many pleased with the announcement of an authorised Apple retailer.

"Thank you. So needed the Apple store close," Helen Giaquinta said.

"This will be better than going to Mt Gravatt every time for Apple hey," Jessica Elliot said.

"Thank goodness!" Elly Ives said.

Raw Energy is coming to Springfield and is currently looking for new staff members.

Raw Energy is calling for staff members for the new store. For more information visit: rawenergy.com.au/careers.