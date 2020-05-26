Two health precincts revealed for shopping centre

An artist's impression of the new Yamanto Central Shopping Centre.

TWO new health precincts are set to open at the Yamanto Central Shopping Centre when it officially opens its doors next year.

Viva Leisure, one of the country's largest health and wellness companies, has secured two sites at the complex and plans to launch its first Queensland HIIT Republic space, along with the group's first purpose built Club Lime in Queensland.

Viva Leisure managing director and chief executive officer Harry Konstantinou said they were excited to open two new spaces in the growing Ipswich suburb.

"We are excited to be extending our Queensland footprint enhancing the health and wellbeing precinct within the new development, Yamanto Central," he said.

"The Ipswich region is the fastest growing region in the country, with burgeoning populations and a fantastic community.

"We see this area as a wonderful opportunity for Viva Leisure. This site will provide the precinct with world class fitness facilities, with our 24/7 gym, Club Lime and group training studio HIIT Republic opening in 2021."

The Yamanto Central shopping centre is due for completion in the first half of 2021. It is the first stage of the 25 hectare Yamanto Town Centre masterplan, which will bring together a modern, convenient and community oriented mix of retail, health and wellness and casual dining to the area. It has already secured a number of retailers, including Coles and Kmart.

Sod turning of the Yamanto Central Shopping Centre on November 14, 2019. DMA Partners managing director Ryan Anderson, Chey Mesh from Coles, JM Kelly Group director Jim Kelly, Main Brace Constructions managing director Rob Doust, JMK Retail general manager Vicki Leavy and Property (Kmart) general manager Ben Smith.

Yamanto Central development project manager, James Hood of DMA Partners, is delighted with the project's progress.

"The centre is attracting a strong level of interest across a good mix of businesses. The addition of the Viva Leisure brands to the centre supports our leasing strategy and anchors our lifestyle mall," Mr Hood said.

JMK general manager Vicky Leavy said she "can't wait to cut the ribbon at Yamanto Central".

"This centre epitomises everything that is wonderful about traditional community based retail," Ms Leavy said.

"It is a convenient hub of everything you need in your life, day to day, week to week. Whether you need groceries, to take the kids to swimming lessons, pick up medication from the chemist, head to the gym to work off last night's glass of wine, or indulge in a casual night out with the family for a meal - Yamanto Central has got everything."

"The design is clean, fresh and modern and there will be plenty of free parking. Yamanto Central will be the heartbeat of the community, and we're so excited to swing the doors open and welcome everyone to Yamanto Central."

Yamanto Central will be located at 488 Warwick Road, Yamanto.