Edge Clothing will open in mid-December.
Business

Two new fashion retailers opening just in time for Christmas

Carly Morrissey
by
30th Nov 2018 12:06 AM
THERE'S not long to go until two new retail clothing stores open at Orion Springfield Central.

After the retail offering inside Rivers closed six months ago in Ipswich, City Chic will open a dedicated store in Springfield next week.

Excitement is mounting for the plus size fashion store to come back to the region.

Also opening soon is Edge Clothing.

Orion Springfield Central announced that the retail outlet would open mid-December.

Edge will stock brands such as A.Brand, All About Eve, Jorge, KSCY, Lee, NXP, The People Vs, Quay, Wrangler and more.

christmas shopping city chic edge clothing orion springfield central
Ipswich Queensland Times

