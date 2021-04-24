Anzac respect in nailbiting footy duels

WITH a strong family connection to the military, Jordan Godfrey appreciated how the Ipswich Eagles continue to respect Anzac traditions.

However, he was clearly disappointed after watching his team come within a goal of victory after tonight's late rally at Limestone Park.

The Eagles went down 50-46 to Moorooka in the annual Anzac weekend encounter, having come from 11 points down at three-quarter down to almost secure a last-gasp victory.

"It was a real tough break,'' Godfrey said.

"It was a bit too late for us to fight back in the end.''

Godfrey moved around a lot in past years with his family involved with the defence forces.

"I was born in Townsville, lived in Wagga and Canberra and settled up since 2009,'' he said.

He said today's game means a lot with ties to those sacrificing so much for our country.

"We've got a lot of boys (at the Eagles) also serving,'' Godfrey said.

The backline player worked hard aiming to secure Ipswich's second win of the 2021 QFA Division 2 North season.

After thrashing Gympie 143-57 in the first round, the Eagles had high hopes of overpowering Moorooka.

However, it was not to be.

"We still have a bit of a way to go,'' Godfrey said.

"We have picked up some really good players and they worked really well today.

"We just let them (Moorooka) get a bit of a lead and then it was just a bit of a real uphill battle at the end.

"We had more scoring opportunities than they did. We just couldn't capitalise on it.''

Ipswich footballer Jordan Godfrey.

Godfrey, 24, is part of the rising group of Eagles players establishing themselves in senior football.

He has played for the Eagles since 2013 after formerly being with the Ipswich Cats.

The Eagles Seniors loss tonight came after the club's women stormed to a 40-10 win over Moorooka in their season opening clash.

"It was a tough start,'' coach Clint Bateman said.

"The girls settled and dug deep.

"They put their bodies on the line, which was great.''

In a physical contest, the Eagles led 21-10 at halftime and finished strongly.

"They put the pressure on when they had the ball and caused a few turnovers,'' Bateman said.

Playing most of the game in the ruck, Taylah Day received the Anzac Medal as best on ground.

"She just pumped the footy into the 50 line multiple times and just competed in the air and won a lot of footy,'' Bateman said.

"But there was probably seven or eight girls you could have given it (the medal) too.''

The club president was grateful seeing everyone respect the Anzac traditions during ceremonies, a minute's silence and the playing of the Last Post.

The Ipswich Eagles Reserves men earlier lost by just two points on the siren, to kickstart an exciting afternoon of footy at Mark Marsh Oval.

After his team's massive 200 point victory over Gympie in the first round, coach Rex Watts said the narrow defeat provided a valuable lesson.

"We'll learn by that,'' he said.

"They (Moorooka) were a very good side. ''

Watts praised Anzac Medal winner Erik Glouftsis for a massive effort in the centres and forward line.

Glouftsis is a 38-year-old with 400 games experience in South Australia.

Ipswich Eagles footballer Brayden Duffin is a player of the future. Picture: David Lems

However, it is rising teenagers like Brayden Duffin who Watts is keen to develop further in his second season as Reserves coach.

"I think he's going to be a very, very good footballer,'' Watts said of the 16-year-old playing in the forward line.

"Out of the 22 players I had, 10 players were under 20.

"We played some 15 and 16 year olds. It's all about development at the club.

"I just thought the young fellas did really well . . . and they are just getting better and better.''

The Eagles men's teams play Wynnum at Limestone Park next Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles women host Noosa in the game under lights at the same venue on May 1.

STATE OF PLAY

QFA Division 2 North seniors: Moorooka 7.8-50 def Ipswich Eagles 6.10-46.

QFAW Division 2: Ipswich Eagles 5.10-40 def Moorooka 1.4-10.

QFA Division 2 Reserves: Moorooka def Ipswich (scores unavailable).