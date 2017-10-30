News

Two more charged in horrifying teen torture case

Tyler Faulkner, 19, who was allegedly held prisoner and tortured at a Waterford West home
Tyler Faulkner, 19, who was allegedly held prisoner and tortured at a Waterford West home
by Jack McKay

A MAN and woman will front court on Monday accused of torturing a woman at Waterford West in Logan.

Police allege 19-year-old Tyler Faulkner was taken to a house on Clearview St last Monday where she was held against her will and seriously assaulted by a 40-year-old woman.

Officers found the teen at the house on Wednesday with her alleged attacker, who has since appeared in court charged with a number of offences.

Police have also charged three other people, including a 36-year-old man and 22-year-old woman who were arrested on Sunday.

Both have been charged with deprivation of liberty and torture, while the man has also been charged with kidnapping.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Related Items

Multiple storms sweep through southeast Queensland

Multiple storms sweep through southeast Queensland

A SEVERE thunderstorm overnight has wreaked havoc on the Moreton Bay region, with at least one roof sheared off a house.

  • News

  • 30th Oct 2017 7:38 AM

CAR JACKING: Man charged as two people ripped from their car

A 29-year-old Riverview man has been charged.

He allegedly targeted a passing car at Yamanto

Does Queensland want all-action or more reviews?

Can Tim Nicholls escape the Newman's ghost?

How to have your say on public transport

QR needs external experts to help it fix the rail fail.

Independent survey now open

Local Partners