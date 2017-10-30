Two more charged in horrifying teen torture case

Tyler Faulkner, 19, who was allegedly held prisoner and tortured at a Waterford West home

A MAN and woman will front court on Monday accused of torturing a woman at Waterford West in Logan.

Police allege 19-year-old Tyler Faulkner was taken to a house on Clearview St last Monday where she was held against her will and seriously assaulted by a 40-year-old woman.

Officers found the teen at the house on Wednesday with her alleged attacker, who has since appeared in court charged with a number of offences.

Police have also charged three other people, including a 36-year-old man and 22-year-old woman who were arrested on Sunday.

Both have been charged with deprivation of liberty and torture, while the man has also been charged with kidnapping.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.