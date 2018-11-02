Two months after vote, 10,000 library books remain missing

WHAT'S THE STORY: Hayley Clements, Eve Cronin and Claire Brose successfully petitioned the council to return books to Redbank Plains Library.

TEN thousand new books remain missing from the Redbank Plains Library more than two months after it was agreed they would return.

In their final moments before being dismissed, the majority of the 10 Ipswich councillors voted to return the books to the library.

Earlier this year, the Redbank Plains' catalogue was reduced from 27,000 items to 2000, to populate the new Springfield Central library.

Despite the vote in August to reinstate the books, residents say there is still no sign of extra publications on the shelves.

Library user Jim Thompson was disappointed action had not begun.

"Scant, if any, priority is assigned to Redbank Plains - the largest suburb and fastest growing in Ipswich," he said.

"Similarly, there is no sign yet of the immediate restoration of 10,000 books that councillors endorsed on August 20."

A council spokesman said progress was being made to enlarge numbers.

"Shelving has been ordered and stock is ready for implementation," he said.

"The work to effect the changes has been scheduled."

There was a community outcry over the book-cutting announcement , with schoolchildren Hayley Clements, Eve Cronin and Claire Brose starting a petition against it.

The council has also appointed a consultant to review its library strategy.

"The first briefing will occur this week and include site visits to all branches," the spokesman said.

"Focus groups have been scheduled for November with 150 participants to be involved.

More than 250 people requested participation.

Ipswich City Council's library survey was published on Wednesday and will be open for one month.

It is available online and in hardcopy at a range of locations, including all library branches and community offices and face-to-face, with interviews to be conducted at 10 locations, including shopping centres, over the next four weeks.