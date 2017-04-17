27°
Two-month investigation reveals every Ipswich blackspot

Geoff Egan
17th Apr 2017 6:02 AM

THE Warrego Hwy is the deadliest road in the Ipswich region and even more people have died on the highway as it passes through the Lockyer Valley.

An analysis of 15 years of Queensland Government crash data has revealed 14 people were killed on the Warrego Hwy in the Ipswich council region between 2001 and 2016.

Over the same period in the Lockyer Valley region, 30 people were killed on the highway. Fourteen of those deaths involved trucks.　

The tragic history of our region's deadliest highway is revealed as police plead with drivers to take care on Queensland roads over the Easter break.

QLD Road Fatalities 2001-2016

Explore the map or scroll through widgets to interact with the data

Although nearly $100 million was spent upgrading the Warrego Hwy and Brisbane Valley Hwys intersection, the figures show a 9km stretch of the highway between Blacksoil and Haigslea is one of Ipswich's worst blackspots.

The highway's intersection with Schultzs Rd has claimed three lives including that of a 54-year-old woman in May last year, just metres from where fatal crashes occurred in 2005 and 2011.

But a Department of Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said the blackspot was not listed for upgrade.

The spokeswoman said official blackspot safety works had been conducted in "key locations".

READ MORE: LOW SPEED ROADS ARE IPSWICH'S DEADLIEST

Almost $2 million has been budgeted to remove roadside hazards on the highway east of the Bremer River.

"The project includes the installation of guardrail/wire rope safety barriers to prevent errant vehicles impacting identified potential roadside. The project is on track to be finished next month," she said.

The spokeswoman also said major roads such as the Warrego Hwy could soon have new point-to-point speed cameras.

Crash records also show major inter-city highways, including the Warrego Hwy, are some of deadliest roads in Queensland.

One in six Ipswich road deaths between 2001 and 2016 occurred on either the Warrego Hwy or the Cunningham Hwy.

The TMR spokeswoman said two point-to-point systems would be installed every year on Queensland roads over the next three years. But their locations have not been determined.

Point-to-point cameras measure a vehicle's average speed between two points on a road.

"New sites are selected based on crash data. Both TMR and Queensland Police prioritise continuous lengths of roads that exhibit a significant history of speed camera criteria crashes in the preceding five years," she said.

"This assessment process determines the potential locations of new point-to-point camera sites."

The cameras are installed on the Bruce Hwy at Landsborough, Glass House Mountains and Elimbah; and on the Mount Lindesay Hwy from Jimboomba to Park Ridge South.

A leading road safety expert believes installing point-to-point speed cameras along regional highways could save lives.

The George Institute for Public Health injury division head Rebecca Ivers said the cameras and better quality roads were key to reducing Queensland's road toll.

"Simple road engineering can help improve safety on curves, but as police cannot enforce speed limits across our vast road network, utilisation of other speed management systems like point-to-point cameras would help significantly to manage safety," Ms Ivers said.

She said council and state government road planning needed to consider all road users - not just cars.

"Road safety is not just about cars and drivers, and government has an important job in making sure all road users can travel safely," she said.　

OUR DEADLIEST ROADS

  • Warrego Hwy 14 deaths
  • Cunningham Hwy 9 deaths
  • Redbank Plains Rd 8 deaths
  • Haigslea-Amberley Rd 6 deaths
  • Rosewood-Laidley Rd 5 deaths

* Road deaths 2001-2016

- ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  blackspots fatal crashes ipswich map road safety transport and main roads warrego hwy

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off still in store for 2017

