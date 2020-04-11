Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two people remained unaccounted for and eight units were damaged in a fire.
Two people remained unaccounted for and eight units were damaged in a fire.
News

Two people missing as eight units damaged in fire

11th Apr 2020 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people are missing after fire ripped through a Gold Coast unit complex.

Fire broke out at the Biggera Waters building about 1.30am today, with firefighters arriving to find it well alight.

Police said residents were evacuated but two people were still unaccounted for.

Eight units were damaged in the blaze and police have declared a crime scene as officers try to find out what sparked the fire.

Originally published as Two missing as eight units damaged in fire

fire missing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dad busted damaging business

        premium_icon Dad busted damaging business

        News Man faces court on multiple charges after reverting to drug use

        Backpackers kicked out of caravan park during virus pandemic

        premium_icon Backpackers kicked out of caravan park during virus pandemic

        News Seven evicted from caravan park after flouting social distance rules

        Violent thug holds fork to victim’s eyeball

        premium_icon Violent thug holds fork to victim’s eyeball

        Crime Man sentenced over series of violent attacks on strangers

        Dance teacher twirls into new ‘essential’ job

        premium_icon Dance teacher twirls into new ‘essential’ job

        News A dance instructor has taken pointe in a new role to help her family.