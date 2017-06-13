'Two minutes is all the time you've to escape a house fire'

A STAGGERING 575 house fires broke out around the state during the first four months of this year.

Out of those 575 house fires, 171 were in south-east Queensland. To break it down even further, 44 house fires occurred in Logan and 34 in Ipswich, 13 in the Lockyer region and six in the Scenic Rim. In the Brisbane region, which includes Somerset, Moreton Bay, Brisbane City and Redlands, 184 fires took place.

Logan House Fire Support Network founder Louie Naumovski said while the figures were shockingly high, many blazes could have been prevented in the first place.

"Kitchen fires are our number one cause of fires," Mr Naumovski said. "People will put something on the stove, get distracted and forget about it.

"Next thing the pot is alight and once you have got an oil fire or a fat fire, it's hard to extinguish on your own.

"Once the fire starts getting up into the rangehood and then the roof, that will spread very quickly.

"Electrical fires are also very common. Electrical fires could be multiple things, such as frayed cords, piggy backing power boards and overloading outlets."

But with the days and nights getting colder, Mr Naumovski fears the number of house fires will increase rapidly. He said with winter upon us, everybody needs to make sure that extra care is taken around the home.

Electric blankets are a big issue. Mr Naumovski said people needed to make sure they were not frayed.

"People tend to roll up the blankets and then put them away," he said.

"What happens when people keep folding them and unfolding them, the coils inside split. So what we are saying is keep your blankets on your bed all year round.

"Heating elements are another cause of fires in winter.

"They tend to get put away and they collect dust.

"The dust particles are what catches alight, so make sure heaters are dusted off.

"Then there are candles. People like to light candles for a nice smell because it tends to get a little damp in winter time, but people put them on and then leave the room unattended.

"Wheat bags can also explode if you put them in the microwave for too long.

"Read the instructions carefully and put it in for a couple of minutes and going back to reheat as cools."

Frighteningly, if your house does catch fire, you only have a short time to get out.

Two minutes. Or 120 seconds.

"Two minutes isn't a lot of time to make sure everyone gets out safely," Mr Naumovski said.

"For houses that are older, especially like the ones you see in Logan and Ipswich, two minutes is all you basically have until the whole house could be engulfed."

With a short window of time to escape a burning building, he is urging all residents to be well prepared should such a terrifying event occur.

"We want to make sure people are well protected while still living in their home," he said.

That's why it is important to ensure smoke alarms are in perfect working condition.

"As we say, it is the smoke that kills you, not the flames. It's the carbon monoxide.

"When you go to sleep, so do all of your senses.

"You can't see anything, you can't hear anything, and your taste and sense of smell also goes.

"You could be slowly breathing in this carbon monoxide and all of a sudden it will knock you unconscious.

"That is why photoelectric smoke alarms will give you the earliest warning in a slow, smouldering fire.

"We recommend every home has photoelectric smoke alarms.

"We also ask everyone to have a fire extinguisher handy and a fire blanket. You can collect them from any hardware store.

"But most importantly, practise a fire escape plan. We recommend you practise that day and night, especially with young children.

"Most house fires occur at night time, and when there is a house fire, your power is gone, so there is no lighting.

"That is why we say practise at night time in the dark, so the kids are familiar with what has to be done.

" Have a meeting place set up ready so the kids know where they need to go."