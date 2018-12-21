Two men on murder have case put off to New Year

TWO men charged with murder arising from the suspected death of Brisbane man Sam Price-Purcell have had their respective cases adjourned by the Toowoomba Magistrates Court.

Owen James Harris, 30, of Roma, and Leyburn man Michael Jay Evans, 36, were not required in court when the case was mentioned yesterday.

However, their legal representatives Phil Stainton (Legal Aid Queensland Toowoomba office) and Andrew Bale (AW Bale and Sons) who appeared by telephone each asked for an adjournment.

Mr Stainton asked the court to adjourn the case for two months so a full police brief of evidence could be disclosed.

However, Mr Bale argued that the case against his client was "significantly different" to the case against the co-accused and asked that the matter be mentioned again in about a month's time.

Sam Price-Purcell was last seen getting into a yellow Holden Commodore in the Brisbane suburb of Mitchelton on February 16, 2015.

It is believed he was travelling to Toowoomba that day in the company of others.

Investigators recovered that car in May after searches of properties in Helidon and Leyburn as part of the ongoing investigation.

The body of Sam Price-Purcell, then 28, has never been found.

Neither of the accused has as yet been required to enter any plea to the charge of murder.

Acting Magistrate Roger Stark remanded both accused in custody and adjourned the case for mention on January 31.