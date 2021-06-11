Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two men were taken to Gympie Hospital after they crashed their car ‘over an embankment’ in the Mary Valley on Thursday night.
Two men were taken to Gympie Hospital after they crashed their car ‘over an embankment’ in the Mary Valley on Thursday night.
News

Two men in hospital after crashing over embankment

Kristen Camp
by and Kristen Camp
11th Jun 2021 7:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two male patients were taken to Gympie Hospital after a single-vehicle crash in the Mary Valley last night.

They were driving in Amamoor when their vehicle went over an embankment and crashed at 7:05pm Thursday night, according to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson.

The incident occurred on Dobson Road and Mary Valley Link Road.

They were both transported in a stable condition with minor injuries.

Police also attended the scene.

Originally published as Two men in hospital after crashing over embankment

accident editors picks road crash
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Popular macaron business to open first shop front

        Premium Content Popular macaron business to open first shop front

        Business The store is expected to pump out more than 3000 macarons a day. The business owner is now looking to hire 10 staff.

        Ambitious plan to get more girls playing golf

        Premium Content Ambitious plan to get more girls playing golf

        Education Brookwater Golf Club is hosting a new scholarship program which aims to inspire...

        ‘Long way to go’ in fight to end domestic violence

        Premium Content ‘Long way to go’ in fight to end domestic violence

        Crime Vanessa Fowler joins Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Council

        Sisters questioned over crane truck hire demise

        Premium Content Sisters questioned over crane truck hire demise

        News A court has heard a company owed $1.1 million in tax when it failed.