Two men in court over large-scale drug bust near Ipswich

Emma Clarke
by

TWO men charged over what police expected was a drug production set-up have had their matters mentioned in court.

Van Nhat Nguyen, 24, from Mount Pritchard in NSW, and Van Hiep Dao, 26, from Spring Creek, were charged after police raided a property near Churchable on December 6.

At the time of the raid, police estimated the large-scale marijuana crop, allegedly containing more than 11,000 plants, was worth tens of millions of dollars.

Officers from the Drug and Serious Crime Group and Southern Region raided the property at Spring Creek and allegedly found "sophisticated" hydroponic grow houses.

Plants were raised from small seedlings to mature plants of up to 1.5m in height, police allege

Police said the seizure included product in various stages of drying procedure, which was yet to be distributed.

Two unrelated properties at Mount Hallen and Coominya were also raided.

Nguyen and Dao are charged with one count each of producing dangerous drugs, possessing anything used in the commission of a crime, possessing property suspected of being the proceeds of a drug crime and assault or obstruct police.

Both men had their bail extended in Ipswich Magistrates' Court yesterday and their matters will next be mentioned on January 31.

