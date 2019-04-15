Two fake cops rob currency exchange shop

New vision showing two men allegedly impersonating police at a currency exchange shop in Sydney's north-west has emerged after a customer and staff member were forced to the ground before goods were stolen.

Police said the duo entered the shop on the first floor of a building on Rowe Street, Eastwood on March 20 when they told the staff member and customer that there were officers.

Police are appealing for public assistance after the robbery of a money exchange shop committed by men impersonating police in Sydney’s north-west last month. Picture: NSW Police



One of the men forced the male customer to the ground, while the other jumped over the counter and emptied the contents of the safe into a bag, before taking both of their wallets.

Both men left the store and drove away from the scene.

Neither witnesses were injured during the incident.

CCTV vision showing two men could assist with inquiries. Police said surveillance footage shows the pair enter and exit the store through a staircase from a ground-floor shop.

One man is described as being of caucasian appearance, aged in his late 20s, about 182cm tall, with medium-length reddish, blond hair.

Police are appealing for a man with short black hair, and a trimmed beard. Picture: NSW Police



Another is described as being of caucasian appearance with a tanned complexion, aged in his late 20s, about 180cm tall, with short black hair, and a trimmed beard.

At the time, there were wearing black suits with white shirts, black ties, and sunglasses.

Contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 if you have any details.