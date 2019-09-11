Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two men hospitalised as truck fire closes highway

Tara Miko
by
11th Sep 2019 5:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Warrego Highway was closed as firefighters battled to bring a fire in a vehicle being towed on a truck under control.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were called to the incident near the intersection of Devon Park Rd at Oakey about 6.30pm Tuesday.

The Warrego Highway was closed for a short time as QFES crews extinguished the fire in the vehicle on the back of the truck.

One lane of the highway was re-opened by 7pm when QFES crews reported the fire was under control.

QFES left the scene by 7.30pm.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics transported two men, aged in their 30s, to Toowoomba Hospital suffering mild smoke inhalation.

The pair was transported in a stable condition.

toowoomba emergency toowoomba traffic warrego highway
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Promise of new 80,000-seat stadium

    premium_icon Promise of new 80,000-seat stadium

    News A new world-class class stadium to host the athletics and opening and closing ceremonies will form the centrepiece of the Queensland bid for the 2032 Olympics.

    • 11th Sep 2019 8:10 AM
    Bike and kangaroo crash and house fire keep crews busy

    premium_icon Bike and kangaroo crash and house fire keep crews busy

    News Paramedics called to house fire and crash

    • 11th Sep 2019 7:23 AM
    IN COURT: Full names of 172 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 172 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day QT publishes a full list of those due in court

    ‘He was neglected in life and death’

    premium_icon ‘He was neglected in life and death’

    Crime Friends, family say Ipswich baby boy could have been saved