Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic image of a teenage boy brandishing a knife. Thinkstock image.
Generic image of a teenage boy brandishing a knife. Thinkstock image.
News

Two men hospitalised after stabbing and beating

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
28th Nov 2019 7:03 AM | Updated: 8:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men were hospitalised after an incident at Raceview early this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics attended the incident at 4.40am.

Initial reports state one man was stabbed multiple times and hit with a pole.

One patient was transported in a critical condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital with multiple wounds, while the second patient was transported stable to Ipswich Hospital with a head injury.

A critical care paramedic and the High Acuity Response Unit responded to this incident.

The QT understands the men were known to each other.

More Stories

Show More
crimes domestic violence ipswich police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Full names of 154 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 154 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

        • 28th Nov 2019 7:00 AM
        Concerns aired over Swifts Sports Club redevelopment

        premium_icon Concerns aired over Swifts Sports Club redevelopment

        News Concerns have been raised about the extent of community consultation held by Swifts...

        Modern facilities set for caravan park as approval granted

        premium_icon Modern facilities set for caravan park as approval granted

        Council News Council has given the tick of approval.

        New laws: When $1000 fines for drivers will kick in

        premium_icon New laws: When $1000 fines for drivers will kick in

        Crime New laws fining drivers $1000 for using their mobile phone kick in