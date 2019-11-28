Two men hospitalised after stabbing and beating

TWO men were hospitalised after an incident at Raceview early this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics attended the incident at 4.40am.

Initial reports state one man was stabbed multiple times and hit with a pole.

One patient was transported in a critical condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital with multiple wounds, while the second patient was transported stable to Ipswich Hospital with a head injury.

A critical care paramedic and the High Acuity Response Unit responded to this incident.

The QT understands the men were known to each other.