Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are still on the scene where multiple car crashes have occurred off the Bruce Hwy.
Breaking

Two men hospitalised after multiple Bruce Hwy crashes

Tegan Annett
16th Jun 2020 12:46 PM
TWO men have been taken to hospital and a woman and child are being assessed by paramedics after multiple car crashes near the Bruce Hwy.

Emergency services were called to the Nambour Connection Road off-ramp on the Bruce Hwy at 12pm with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said shortly after a second, two-vehicle crash occurred nearby.

She said a man in his 50s with seatbelt-related injuries and a man in his 20s with spinal precautions were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Paramedics are still on the scene assessing two other patients, believed to be a woman and a child.

The crash happened near Exit 210, Parklands and has affected traffic on the highway.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the northbound Bruce Hwy lanes were closed for about 40 minutes.

