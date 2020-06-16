Two men hospitalised after multiple Bruce Hwy crashes
TWO men have been taken to hospital and a woman and child are being assessed by paramedics after multiple car crashes near the Bruce Hwy.
Emergency services were called to the Nambour Connection Road off-ramp on the Bruce Hwy at 12pm with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said shortly after a second, two-vehicle crash occurred nearby.
She said a man in his 50s with seatbelt-related injuries and a man in his 20s with spinal precautions were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.
Paramedics are still on the scene assessing two other patients, believed to be a woman and a child.
The crash happened near Exit 210, Parklands and has affected traffic on the highway.
A Queensland Police spokesman said the northbound Bruce Hwy lanes were closed for about 40 minutes.