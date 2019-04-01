Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Two men hacked at with machete

Navarone Farrell
by
1st Apr 2019 12:08 PM | Updated: 12:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES have charged a Mackay man following an assault with a machete in Goonda early this morning.

Around 4am, emergency services were called to Church St, Goodna, following reports of two men with lacerations to their arms and legs.

A 22-year-old man was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital and a 55-year-old man was treated at the scene.

Following investigations by police, officers attended an address on Alice St, Goodna, where a man was taken into custody, allegedly in possession of a machete.

Subsequently a 32-year-old Bucasia (Mackay) man has been charged with two counts of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

He will appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

court crime editors picks ipswich magistrates court machete machete attack
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Ipswich school full to the brim confident of a solution

    premium_icon Ipswich school full to the brim confident of a solution

    News "We're not as well (set up for next year) as I think we could be. But it's better than it might have been”

    • 1st Apr 2019 1:00 PM
    Homicide police involved in disappearance

    premium_icon Homicide police involved in disappearance

    Breaking The Ipswich man has been missing for about six weeks

    2000 jobs coming to Ipswich in massive business expansion

    premium_icon 2000 jobs coming to Ipswich in massive business expansion

    Business Ipswich ranking in the top for jobs growth in south-east Queensland.

    Louts attack vehicle, torch fence

    premium_icon Louts attack vehicle, torch fence

    Crime Bizarre crimes against a Toyota Echo are baffling local police.

    • 1st Apr 2019 1:00 PM