Two men with facial burns after backyard fire incidents

Emma Clarke
by
25th Jun 2018 7:48 AM

TWO men have been rushed to hospital over night with burns to their arms, face, hands and head after two separate fire incidents.

Paramedics understand one of the men was trying to light a fire while the other was using an accelerant.

A man was trying to light a fire at a private residence Sadliers Crossing when he received burns to his arms, face and head.

Paramedics took him to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition just before 8pm.

In a separate incident minutes before, a man's face and hands were burnt after he tried to put accelerant into a backyard fire at a private residence in Redbank Plains.

He was taken to Royal Brisbane and Womens Hospital in a stable condition just after 7pm.

burns fire accident ipswich hospital qas rbwh
Ipswich Queensland Times

