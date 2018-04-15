Menu
Two men dead in separate crashes hours apart

Emma Clarke
15th Apr 2018 1:56 PM

POLICE are investigating after two men died in separate single-vehicle traffic crashes near Ipswich today.

A man died in a single-vehicle crash at Rosevale, near Harrisville at 4.40am while another man died in a crash at Brightview, near Plainland, a few hours earlier. 

Initial investigations indicate at about 12.20am, a vehicle travelling east on Brightview Rd left the road and rolled a number of times before coming to a rest.

The 45-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No one else was injured during the incident.

In the later crash, preliminary information indicates around 4.40am a car travelling northbound on Rosevale Rd lost control and struck a power pole before crossing the roadway and rolling.

The driver of the vehicle, a 56-year-old Rosevale man, was located deceased at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating both incidents.

Anyone with information for police should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

