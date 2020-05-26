Men charged after threatening, assaulting hooning witnesses

POLICE and investigators from the Ipswich Criminal Investigation Branch have arrested and charged two men following an alleged violence incident in Brassall last week.

The incident is alleged to have occurred at about 10.30pm on May 20, after witnesses reported a vehicle doing burnouts in Windle Rd.

A short time later, residents who witnessed the hooning challenged the occupants of a vehicle and were allegedly threatened.

Police allege at about 11pm, a group of men then attended the scene armed with baseball bats, crowbars and other implements.

It is alleged they assaulted and threatened the witnesses and damaged three vehicles.

A 25-year-old man from Brassall was charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and in company and three counts of wilful damage.

He was held in custody and appeared in the Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

A 17-year-old Brassall boy was also arrested and charged with assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

Investigations into the hooning incident which preceded the alleged violence, and of other instances of hooning in the area over recent weeks, are ongoing and police are appealing to residents who may have information and/or CCTV to contact Crime Stoppers or Policelink.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form here.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers here.

Quote reference number QP2001044019.