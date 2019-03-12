Menu
Cignall ciggy theft
News

WATCH: Two men 'asked to pay' after Cignall ciggy bungle

Carly Morrissey
by
12th Mar 2019 9:30 AM
TWO men who "forgot to pay" for their ciggies are being asked to come back and fix up the mistake.

Cignall Orion Springfield Central Shezaad Meman said they hadn't reported the incident to police yet as they are giving the young men the "opportunity to come forward".

"They're young and have their whole life ahead of them.

"We don't want to shame them."

In a post on Facebook that's had more than 50,000 views you can clearly see the man drop the tobacco on the ground before another man comes in, as they both bend down to the floor, it looks like the second man takes the tobacco and they both run off.

When posting the security footage online Cignall posted "these two gentlemen forgot to pay for their purchase at Cignall Orion Springfield Central on Thursday 7th of March at around 7:40pm".

"If anyone recognises them, please remind them to pop back in and fix this up. Have a lovely weekend everyone, including these two blokes."

crime security footage springfield theft

